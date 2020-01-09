More than £1,500 raised for Bella the dog's care after river Trent rescue

More than £1,500 has been raised for a dog that was found tied to a heavy rock and thrown into the River Trent.

he Belgian Shepherd, whose registered microchip name is Bella, was spotted struggling in the River Trent before being rescued by a woman near Long Lane, Farndon at around 8.45am on Monday (January 6).

Bella

The poor dog had a carrier bag containing a large rock tied to her lead when she was found.

A 31-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

A Gofundme page has now been set up by the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre, after requests from people who wanted to donate towards Bella's continuing care.

The page has already surpassed its target of £1,000, and the total currently stands at £1,640.

The incident has shocked the community, with messages of support being written on the Gofundme page from kind donors.

One donor said: “Every dog deserves love. This is no way to treat these lovely animals.”

Another added: “Thank goodness there are people who help and support animals. I hope Bella gets all the love she deserves.”

A statement from the centre, who are looking after Bella, said: “Thank you to the many people that have expressed their kindness and good wishes for Bella’s recovery.

“Radcliffe Animal Centre will now take over Bella’s veterinary care and support her through the next stages of her recovery in her foster home.

“Huge thanks to the amazing lady who rescued her, Nottingham police and the vets who provided her with emergency treatment.

“Bella’s case is now under investigation with the National RSPCA and we will bring you news of her when we are legally able to do so.

“As a result of many requests from the public we have set up a just giving and text donate page for those people wishing to donate towards the ongoing care of Bella and others like her.”

To donate £5, you can Text 'BELLA' to 70085. This costs £5 plus a std rate message.

You can also donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bellavetcare?fbclid=IwAR26F-mA65Gpu6rmvDrMrOQx6ZvG1aiW_LvOhw0iTsQCQEs7Ioc338r0N_0