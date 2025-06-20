Motorbike menace plaguing Hucknall after another raft of incidents reported to police

The ongoing spate of motorcycle-related anti-social behaviour in Hucknall shows no sign of stopping after more incidents were reported to the police.

Officers are now appealing to the public for information to help find and catch those responsible.

At 12.01pm on Thursday, June 12 a report of off-road bikes/ mopeds were being ridden up and down Windmill Grove by two males not wearing helmets.

At 7.25pm on Thursday, June 12 there was a report of a white male, approximately 32 years-old riding a quad bike around the recreation ground on Albert Street at the back of the leisure centre – three younger males and a female were taking turns at riding the bike and none were wearing a helmet.

Two incidents were reported of bikes being ridden around Albert Street recreation ground behind the leisure centre. Photo: Google

A second report of a similar incident was made at 8.05pm on Friday, June 13.

At 7.48pm on Friday, June 13 in Barbara Square, there was a report of two off-road bikes, one black, the other green and white, being ridden up and down the road and on the footpaths with a male and female on each – both riders were white males aged around 14 or 15 years-old, one with dark hair, the second blonde hair.

At 6.01pm on Saturday, June 14, again in Barbara Square, there was a report of a blue motorbike and a green motorbike being ridden around by two white males, aged 15 or 16 years-old, both wearing tracksuits.

At 12.58pm on Saturday, June 14 in Titchfield Park, two males on what appeared to be a home-made motorbike with two wheels at the front and one at the back, were racing around on the footpaths.

A second report of the same bike was made at 6.38pm on Sunday, June 15, this time being ridden at speed by a group of 14 year-olds, who were taking turns.

Police are also appealng for information on other reported incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

Between 1pm on Tuesday, June 17 and 6pm on Wednesday, June 18, glass in a patio door was smashed to gain entry to a house on Linby Rod and cash and an electric bike were stolen.

At 6.31pm on Sunday, June 15 the warehouse part of the B&M store on Chapel Street was broken into via the roof by two males and a female who then made off down the High Street – one male was wearing a black sporty top and black bottoms, the white female, who was around 14 years-old, had long blonde hair tied up and was wearing a white hoodie.

Between 5pm and 7.08pm on Monday, June 16, an orange and white KTM Motorcross bike was stolen from a stable at the rear of a property on Forest View Drive but was later recovered by police.

Between 5pm on Friday, June 13 and 8am on Monday, June 16, both number plates were stolen from a black Citroen parked near a repair garage on Daniels Way.

At 11.45pm on Monday, June 16 on West Terrace, Hucknall the owner of a Hyundai I20 car disturbed someone who had entered when it was left unlocked.

The offender, who was possibly female, slim build and wearing a grey hoodie – made off towards West Street.

A small black Channel hand bag with a gold chain strap, containing make-up, a small amount of cash and possibly house keys and bank cards, was stolen.

Between 11.50pm on Friday, June 13 and 11am on Sunday, June15, timber stacked down the side of a flat and on the front garden on Lime Tree Road was moved out on to the street by an unknown person and some of the timber was stolen.

At 12.10am on Thursday, June 12 a male entered the garden of a house on Story Gardens and smashed a window.

Between 6.30pm on Sunday, June 15 and 8am on Monday, June 16 the glass in the front door of the Max Spielmann shop on High Street was cracked.

At 11.51am on Wednesday, June 18 in Salterford Road, three males from Holgate Academy, all aged 14 or 15 years-old, climbed a fence into a garden, damaging two of the panels, and then left through a gate, leaving it open so that dogs escaped.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents should e-mail Ashfield Polce at [email protected] or call 101.