Murder investigation: Bulwell man remains in custody

Stacey Clay, 39, was found in her garden in Andover Road in Bestwood, following a disturbance at around 6am on May 19.

She died at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham on June 2.

Matthew Farmer, 42, of Logan Street, Bulwell, was charged with attempted murder following the incident, which is now being treated as a murder investigation.

The case has now become a murder investigation. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 17.

DI Becky Hodgman, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our thoughts are with Stacey's family at this sad time.

"This is now being treated as a murder investigation and Matthew Farmer remains in custody in connection with the enquiry.