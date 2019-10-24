Musician's speaker theft overheard by Mansfield warden

An aspiring musician who stole a £20 speaker from B&M Bargains was traced when a Mansfield council warden overheard him discussing the theft shortly afterwards, magistrates heard.

Tom Whitehead and another man took various items from the store on September 30, but were overheard by the warden in the underpass on Commercial Gate.

"Five minutes later the warden heard of the theft on the radio, and put two and two together," said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Whitehead was traced to his address, where police recovered the speaker which was hidden in a shower cubicle.

He received a 12 month conditional discharge for criminal damage last year.

Donne Pursglove, mitigating, said Whitehead became homeless at the age of 14, and had since lived in hostels

"He struggles with his finances. He knows he shouldn't be dragged down by the people he lives with," she said.

"He is learning to play music and is interested in music production. That's where he would like his life to go in the future."

Whitehead, 20 , of Commercial Gate, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay a £21 government surcharge and £50 court costs.

