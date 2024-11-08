Police are appealing for help to find a teenager who let off a firework in a Hucknall shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 5.33pm on Thursday, October 31 at the Poundland store on High Street, Hucknall.

A firework was set off by a white male, aged around 15 years-old, which nearly hit another customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youth is described as around 5ft and was wearing a black puffer jacket and grey joggers.

Police are looking for the teenager who set off a firework in a Hucknall shop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

He made off down High Street on foot, with around four others, towards Watnall Road.

Police are also appealing for help on other incidents of theft, burglary, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

Between 6pm on Saturday, November 2 and 7am on Sunday, November 3, a shed on Private Road was broken into and some tools, a black Cannondale pushbike with red and orange writing and a black hybrid mountain bike with grey writing, were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 1.03pm on Sunday, November 3, four sheds were found open on the allotments on Priory Road – it is not known if any damage had been done or if anything stolen.

Between 6.30pm on Saturday, November 2 and 1pm on Sunday, November 3, a black Yamaha Neo moped was stolen from a back garden in Sandy Lane after the securing chain was cut.

Around 2.30pm on Sunday, November 3, a red and white Cameretti 125 moped was stolen from a back garden on Broomhill Road.

Between 5pm on Tuesday, November 5 and 1pm on Wednesday, November 6, a Fiat 500 car, was stolen from Byron Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 12.30am and 5.30am on Wednesday, November 6, a grey Ford Focus car was stolen from Ryknield Road.

Between 1pm on Saturday, November 2 and 2pm on Sunday, November 3, an unlocked allotment shed on Priory Road was entered and a camouflage-coloured wildlife camera was stolen.

Overnight between Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, two large statues of Jesus and Mary were stolen from the doorstep of a house in Bestwood Road.

Between 11.30pm on Thursday, October 31 and 7.20am on Friday, November 1, dark paint was thrown over a house and garage doors in Brickyard Drive, some also went over cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8.32am on Sunday, November 3, there was a report of a break in at the allotments on Priory Road – gates to gardens were damaged, the cover to a polytunnel had been slashed and a den the culprits had built on an unused plot was also discovered.

Around 7.46pm on Monday, November 4, a motorbike was set alight outside Wood Lane Timber on Baker Brook Close.

Between 3.30am and 6am on Tuesday, November 5, someone came down a driveway at a property on Fox Meadow and removed the solar panel and pump system from a water feature and put them to one side in what is thought to be an attempt to steal the water feature.

At 7.32pm on Thursday, October 31 there was a report of a group of around 12 males and females, aged around 14-16 years-old, letting off fireworks in the road outside of the Arc Cinema.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 3.36pm on Friday, November 1 November, a group of approximately eight boys and girls, all white and aged around 10-13 years-old, entered the Lighthouse shop on High Street and started bouncing around on the furniture, challenging the staff and being disrespectful before leaving heading off towards Costa and Specsavers,

At 4.30pm and again at 5pm on Monday, November 4, a group of teenagers on pushbikes were knocking and kicking at doors on Linnet Way

At 6.20pm on Tuesday, November 5, there was a report of three youngsters letting off fireworks near the bowling green on Titchfield Park, one landing near a member of the public.

Anyone with any informaton about any of these incidents, should email [email protected] or call 101.

The next police surgery in Hucknall is on Wednesday, November 20 between 10am and 11am at Hucknall Leisure Centre on Linby Road.