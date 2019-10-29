Nationwide search for missing mum and three kids

A nationwide hunt has been launched to find a missing mum and her three children who have not been seen for over a week.

Police are increasingly worried about missing Emma Davies, 30, and her three young children who have not been seen since Saturday, October 19.

Police are so concerned about missing Emma, and her children Laylah, Amelia and Kenzie a nationwide search has been launched to find them

Emma was last seen when she was dropped off in a taxi with her children in St Martin’s Drive in Priorslee in Telford, she then left St Martin’s Drive with her children at some point during the day, before 6.30pm.

Extensive enquiries are being carried out to find her and now police are extending their enquiries nationally.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Taylor said: “It is now over a week since Emma was last seen with her three children and we are becoming increasingly concerned. We know she has links to Blackpool and have carried out enquiries there however, we are now extending our search across the country. If anyone has any information that could help us find her we would urge them to get in contact with us, no matter how small or insignificant it seems, it could prove crucial.

“Last week, the children’s Dads issued a statement urging Emma to bring them home and we would like to reiterate this and directly appeal to Emma to please let us know where she is. She isn’t in any trouble, we just want to make sure her and the children are all ok.”

Matthew Vince, dad of Laylah and Amelie, said: “Emma, we want you all home safe and well as soon as possible. Please make contact with the police so we know you are safe. I really miss Laylah and Amelie and am sure they miss me too.”

Kyle Birch, dad of Kenzie, said: “Please make contact with the police, I need to know that you and Kenzie are safe. It’s been a week since I’ve seen my son. Demi and Henley miss their brother too. Please let us know that you are safe. It’s not too late to put things right. Please come home.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 728s 191019.