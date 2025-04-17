‘Never too late to report’: Survivors urged to come forward after former Nottingham teacher jailed for abusing girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Survivors of childhood sexual abuse are being reminded that it is never too late to come forward – after a former Nottinghamshire teacher was jailed for offences committed in the early 1980s.

Alun Thomas, a former teacher at a Nottinghamshire school, was interviewed by police in June 2024 after one of his victims came forward to report what had happened to her.

A second victim then came forward to recount very similar experiences inside Thomas’ home on the school grounds, and at other locations.

During his police interview, Thomas, now aged 66, became emotional and apologised for what he had done, but also stressed that he didn’t think of himself as a paedophile.

Thomas was jailed for eight years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: National World

He later pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault on a girl under 14 – two on one of the girls and four on another.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on April 11, Thomas, now of Great Houghton, Northampton, was jailed for eight years.

Det Con Ryan Coupe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This case provides yet another reminder to survivors of childhood sexual abuse that it really is never too late to come forward and tell the police what happened.

“Some of Thomas’s offences were committed more than 40 years ago but were treated every bit as seriously as if they were committed last week.

“Both victims in this case were taken advantage of in the most appalling way by a man they admired, respected and trusted.

“Unsurprisingly both have struggled to come to terms with that betrayal, which has adversely affected them throughout their adult lives.

“It is thanks to them – and the great courage both displayed in coming forward – that Thomas was finally held to account and exposed for what he had done.

“I know nothing can erase the memory of Thomas’s abuse, but I do hope this very significant jail sentence will provide both women with some form of closure.”

“I hope also that it will encourage other survivors of non-recent sexual abuse to come forward and tell us what happened.”