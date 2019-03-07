New knife amnesty across Notts in a bid to stop criminals getting hands on weapons

Nottinghamshire Police are launching a knife amnesty "to prevent weapons falling into the hands of criminals".

It follows a similar scheme in September which saw 418 bladed weapons - including Samurai swords and hunting knives - handed in for destruction in just seven days.

Some of the knives handed in at the last amnesty in September.

Red knife amnesty bins will be located at 15 police stations and sites across Nottinghamshire during the campaign, part of the national Operation Sceptre, which runs from MOnday-Sunday, March 11-17.

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin said: "We are really grateful for the support of the community during the last amnesty in September. To take 418 knives out of circulation - many of them incredibly dangerous weapons - shows that the public is just as keen as we are to get them off the streets.

"Tackling knife crime takes a team effort and with the help of the community and partner agencies such as Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, Nottingham City Council and the borough and district councils across Nottinghamshire, we can all ensure Nottinghamshire remains a safe place to live, work and visit."

Mr Griffin said the force has the only dedicated knife crime team outside of the Metropolitan Police and has reintroduced schools and early intervention officers to visit schools across the county to talk to young people about issues including knife crime.

He said: "We and our partners will do everything we can to reduce knife crime and this seven-day knife amnesty is yet another method of preventing knives from falling into the wrong hands.

"We want the process of handing them in to be as simple as possible so there will be no paperwork to fill in. People can simply drop them in the bins and leave, and we will collect them all up at the end of the week and destroy them."

Adam Brooks, Clinical Director for the East Midlands Major Trauma Centre, which is based at Queen’s Medical Centre, said: “All major cities across the country have all seen an increase in knife crime and Major Trauma Centres – including ours here in Nottingham – are equipped to deal with the aftermath.

“However, we need to think more about how we prevent knife crime in the first place and we are pleased to support this important campaign to help reduce the number of knife-related injuries in the city.”

The amnesty will also be supported by highlighting other ongoing work the force engages in throughout the year to tackle knife crime, such as area weapons sweeps.

People are asked to check the opening times at their local amnesty points before they visit. The participating stations and partner agency locations include Kirkby-in-Ashfield Partnership Hub; Mansfield police station; Retford police station; and Worksop police station.

