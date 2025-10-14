New Nottinghamshire Police dog welcomed to the ranks

A new dog has been welcomed to the Nottinghamshire Police ranks after coming through weeks of training with an experienced handler.

PD Santo, a one-year-old Belgian Malinois, was recruited from a breeder in Bristol earlier this year and quickly impressed with his intensity and desire to work.

Over the last eight weeks he and his handler have been practising all the core disciplines of dogs policing – including, tracking, searching and detaining suspects.

Those skills were put to test by an independent examiner on Wednesday last week, and the pair passed with flying colours.

As a general purpose dog, Santo will be expected to support with a wide range of incidents – from public order deployments to missing people searches.

Chief Inspector Andy Reynolds, in charge of dogs policing , said: “PD Santo has really excelled and has shown himself to be an excellent tracker of people and property.

“I know that together they will do an excellent job in protecting the people of Nottinghamshire.”