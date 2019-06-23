New Notts police officers sworn in

18 new police officers have been sworn in to Nottinghamshire Police.

The latest intake of Nottinghamshire Police officers, Cohort IP2, were sworn into their new roles at a ceremony held at the Civic Centre in Arnold on June 17.

The ceremony was overseen by Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper.

The ceremony was attended by the friends and family of the news police constables who were invited to see the new officers read their attestation sheet, receive their powers and sign their declaration of service.

The latest cohort include a prison officer, Special Constables, Police Constable Support Officer, a bus driver, a joiner, an estate agent and a teaching assistant.

Over the coming months the new officers will continue with their training before their passing-out parade on October 11.