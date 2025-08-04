New police firearms officers join the ranks in Nottinghamshire after completing training

New Nottinghamshire firearms officers have been welcomed to the ranks after completing the most challenging selection and training process in policing.

Thirteen weeks ago, 12 pre-selected candidates began an arduous training regime to teach them the core skills and competencies required of an authorised firearms officer (AFO).

The training that includes weapons handling, enhanced first aid, building searches, vehicle stops and containment.

It concludes with a challenging two-day exercise to test everything officers have learned during training.

The seven successful candidates gathered with their families at Force HQ to be formally welcomed into their new role.

Speaking about the achievement Superintendent Louise Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Becoming an authorised firearms officer is in my view the most demanding and rewarding challenge in all of policing.

“The role comes with a very unique set of personal responsibilities and dangers, so it is right that we demand the very highest standards from our candidates.

“Over the last 13 weeks each of our new recruits have been thoroughly tested as we have examined their ability to make the right decisions in high stress situations.”

Armed police officers are on patrol 24 hours a day across the county and are able to respond quickly to the most serious incidents.

New applicants must have already demonstrated several key skills and are put forward for training only after completing an initial selection process to identify necessary skills and competencies.

As authorised firearms officers, they will be double crewed in marked and unmarked vehicles and may also be selected for enhanced training in things like close protection and covert operations.

Superintendent Clarke added: “Those officers who were successful in this round of recruitment have all proven themselves to have what it takes to carry live firearms in our communities. I am delighted for them and wish them every success in their new role.

“Those who were unsuccessful are free to apply again, and have each returned to their roles as better and more experienced police officers than they were before they embarked on this process.”

