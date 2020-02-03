New police team to tackle sexual violence and abuse in Nottinghamshire

A new policing coalition has been formed in a bid to tackle issues around sexual violence and abuse in Nottinghamshire.

The consent coalition is made up of organisations such as sexual violence sector workers, statutory services and universities, who will work alongside Notts Police to tackle a number of issues.

The coalition aims to raise awareness of the importance of consent, challenge myths about rape and sexual violence, and encourage survivors to access support.

Residents are encouraged to get involved with the project, by taking the online survey.

The launch, of the team, which coincides with the beginning of sexual violence awareness week, will include a #GetConsent poster and information campaign across its social media channels.

The campaign is centred around a series of posters with positive messages on consent and asks ‘Do you get consent?’

A booklet called your journey has also been produced, which is a guide for survivors of sexual violence on the range of support available, whether or not they choose to report to the police.

Paddy Tipping, Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Reports of rape and sexual violence have risen over recent years and I urge anyone who has been attacked in this way to report it to the police so that the person responsible can be brought to justice.

“It’s also important for their own recovery from this most traumatic type of crime that they access the specialised support services that are available to them.

“We are doing everything we can to make people aware of the potential for problems, and indeed the law. But we can help each other too. I ask everyone on a night out with friends to look out for each other, and if they think that someone needs help to make sure they receive it and are safe from harm.”

Councillor Rebecca Langton, portfolio holder for communities at Nottingham City Council, said: “This campaign shows our dedication to protecting and educating people. We hope that people will embrace this campaign and share our vision of being a city free from sexual violence.”

You can find more information here: https://nottssvss.org.uk/consent-coalition/