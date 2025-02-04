New scheme launched to keep Bulwell communities safe from crime

Published 4th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Crimestoppers has launched a new campaign across Bulwell and Clifton to raise awareness of its unique anonymous reporting service, as well as vehicle crime.

Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, is working with Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, the Violence Reduction Partnership and Nottinghamshire Police, to encourage local people to speak up about those they know are committing crimes.

The campaign will run for eight weeks across social media and is the final project to take place in the Safer Streets Initiative.

Posting on the Crimestoppers website, Lydia Patsalides, Crimestoppers East Midlands regional manager, said: “I feel it’s important that the people of Bulwell and Clifton know they have a voice to speak up about their concerns on crime in their community, completely anonymously.

Crimestoppers has launched a new scheme to cut crime in Bulwell. Photo: Google

“Some people have information about crime but feel they don’t have anywhere or anyone to turn to.

"Please remember that the charity Crimestoppers and our youth service Fearless are here to help.

"We do not judge or take any personal details from those that contact us.

"All we want is the information you have.

"You will remain 100 per cent anonymous.”

Information can be given to Crimestoppers in more than 150 different languages, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, by calling the UK-based contact centre on 0800 555 111, or by completing a safe and secure online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or via Fearless.org for young people.

