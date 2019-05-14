New volunteer cadet base to open in Bulwell in memory of murdered teenager

A new volunteer police cadet base is set to open in Bulwell in the coming weeks named in memory of murdered teenager Lyrico Steede.

Nottinghamshire Police has been working with Crabtree Farm Community Centre, in Steadfold Close, Bulwell, and the National Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) to provide a new location for juniors aged 12 to15 from Bulwell and the surrounding areas.

The base has been named in memory of Lyrico who was stabbed on February 13, 2018 and died five days later. The attack happened about half a mile away from the community centre.

Today, between 6pm and 7pm, there will be a recruitment event at Crabtree Farm Community Centre.

The cadets is a voluntary youth engagement programme which includes learning about the police, personal and community safety, sporting events, trips away and other activities.

Chief Inspector Suk Verma, head of the force's Citizens in Policing Department, said “We want to create a legacy for Lyrico and help people to remember him in a positive way. We want to help young people in the area to become good citizens and to make positive life choices. I am excited for this base, as I believe that it will offer a valuable opportunity for the police and young community to build strong relationships for the future”.

Romel Davis, volunteer police cadet engagement officer, said: “The positive engagement team within the police have been working with vulnerable young people, of which some will become part of the police cadets. The aim is to encourage young people to follow the right path and inspire them to make good decisions that will help to influence them in the future.

“The tragic death of Lyrico and many others in the last few years can be attributed to many things including young people being misguided. Encouraging young people in the area to join the cadets or visit the recruitment evening we hope will solve some of the local obstacles.”

Mother of Lyrico, Keishaye Steede said “It’s an absolute honour to have The cadet school named in memory of Lyrico. I believe that this is a great start for those young individuals who are looking for change. It’s really a positive movement."