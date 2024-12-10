Newstead man hospitalised ex-partner with collapsed lung after punching her twice

A Newstead man with a history of domestic violence collapsed his ex-partner's lung when he punched her in the ribs, a court has heard.

Blake Woldon had packed his belongings and was trying to leave the woman's address in Kirkby, on June 4, but the door was locked, Samuel Lowne, prosecuting, said.

When she came out of the bedroom to let him out she assaulted him and he lost control.

He punched her twice and the blows fractured a rib, puncturing her left lung and causing it to collapse, and damaged her right lung.

Nottingham Crown Court

Drains were put into her left lung and chest and she was treated in hospital for five days with antibiotics, strong painkillers and physiotherapy.

In a statement, Woldon's victim said her mental health was deeply affected and the injuries meant a long-awaited operation had to be delayed.

When the woman tried to close the bathroom door on him during an argument on April 15, he jammed his foot into the gap, causing the door to bounce back and bruise her leg.

Woldon denied causing any injuries as well as assaulting another person who was present at the address on June 4, when he was interviewed by the police.

The court heard he has three previous convictions for six offences, including common assault in 2011.

The new offences put him in breach of a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, in November 2023, for criminal damage, intentional strangulation and battery against a different domestic partner.

Lauren Manuel, mitigating, said his compliance with the probation service has been good and he has served six months in custody.

"It was not a pre-meditated assault,” she said. “There was an argument. He was trying to leave. When he went to get the keys he was assaulted. His ex-partner threw objects and his head was cut. He had no intention to cause any injuries.”

Woldon, aged 35, of Fraser Street, Newstead, initially denied two counts of battery and one of inflicting grievous bodily harm, before entering guilty pleas on October 11.

On December 10, Recorder Richard Davis activated eight months of the suspended sentence, adding 12 months for the new offences, and imposing a five-year restraining order.

"The brief message is you need to do something about your temper in domestic relationships," the judge told him.