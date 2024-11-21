Nightmare neighbour evicted as ASB crackdown continues in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A nightmare neighbour who made people’s lives a misery by blasting music out at all hours of the day and night has been evicted from his Bulwell home.

Paul Ndungu was escorted out of Spindle Gardens by bailiffs on November 20 following a long-running saga over his anti-social behaviour (ASB).

A series of complaints have continued to stream in from residents about the tenant since March 2022 – mainly around constant loud music and his threatening manner.

Since then, Nottinghamshire Police have been supporting Nottingham City Council’s ASB service, noise pollution team and Nottingham City Housing to try and resolve the situation.

Paul Ndungu was evicted from his property in Bulwell for persistent ASB. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

All the tools at their disposal have been used in the months that have followed – from serving Mr Ndungu with a community protection notice, to issuing him with a 12-month ASB Injunction.

The noise pollution team also carried out an investigation that led to multiple warrants being executed at the council house to seize televisions and stereo systems that were creating the noise.

When all these avenues proved unsuccessful in stopping the continued ASB, a possession order was granted this April that gave the tenant 28 days to vacate the premises.

Following an unsuccessful appeal of this order, an eviction warrant was carried out this week, with officers from the city north neighbourhood policing team assisting bailiffs in moving Mr Ndungu out.

The eviction was enforced at a time when Nottinghamshire joined other police forces and local authorities in marking the national ASB Awareness Week of Action.

Insp Paul Ferguson, neighbourhood inspector for the city north area, said: “I know our community partners have dedicated a lot of effort, with our support, towards rectifying this situation, so it’s pleasing to now see this resolved.

“This tenant made his neighbours’ lives a misery, mainly by making as much noise as he did within this property but also for acting in such a threatening manner.

“He then ignored continuous warnings to stop doing what he was doing and has now been moved out of this council house as a result, which I’m sure will be a great relief to others living in Spindle Gardens.

“Tackling ASB in all its forms has been a longstanding policing priority here in the city north area, including Bulwell, where we’ve seen a 25 per cent reduction in ASB offences over the last year.

“One of the ways we’ve been able to do that is by working closely with our partners like the city council to take action and hopefully improve residents’ quality of life.”

Maria Summers, principal enforcement officer of the city council’s ASB service, said: “The officers working on this have shown real determination and persistence, whilst taking enforcement action and also supporting the victims of this case.

“Ultimately, their hard work has paid off and the residents of Spindle Gardens will now be able live in their homes, free of loud music, antisocial behaviour and fear of harm from this individual.”

A city council spokesperson added: “We want all our residents to be able to live in peaceful neighbourhoods, free from behaviour such as that exhibited by this individual.

“This eviction has been supported by everyone in the Snape Wood community, and it also serves as a warning about what can happen to those who cause disruption in our neighbourhoods.”