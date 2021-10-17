Enjoy fright nights, spooky trails and ghostly tours, pick your own pumpkins and get carving, or take in the eerie atmospheric tales of Nottingham's past.
You can check out Nottinghamshire Council’s autumn page here for all things autumnal happening in Nottinghamshire, or visit their Halloween page here for the low down on a wicked Halloween in Notts.
Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. Belvoir Castle
Belvoir Castle
Sunday 17 – Sunday 31 October 2021 | 11am - 4pm
(Garden Entry) Tickets £7.00 - £12.00 Dare to explore the darker side of history at Belvoir Castle. Join Belvoir Castle on a family friendly Halloween trail through the dooms and into the formal gardens. Be careful not to disturb the undead as you enter the Castle dooms, meet frightful guides in disguise, solve spooktacular mysteries and activities. To take part in the Halloween Trail, please purchase the Castle's Garden Entry Tickets. Please note: The Castle’s State Rooms are closed from the 17th October – 15th November. You can also take part in our trick or treat trail at the Engine Yard or enjoy a bite to eat in our fangtastic Fuel Tank kitchen before you make your escape.
Photo: Belvoir Castle
2. Nottingham Castle
Nottingham Castle
Friday 29 – Sunday 31 October 2021
Included in general admission to Nottingham Castle Coming to Nottingham Castle this Halloween! Black Knight Historical proudly present 'Abramelin's Academy of Arcana', an amazing and interactive School of Wizardry! Abramelin of Thebes, wizard to Kings and Pharaohs, proudly presents his esoteric school [founded in 2160BC] for gifted and talented students in the arcane mysteries of wizardry and witchcraft.
Photo: Nottingham Castle
3. Nottingham Maze
On selected dates throughtout Ocober 2021 Notts Maze, Lime Lane Woods Only suitable for 17+.
This experience is designed to scare and it will be intense. Please ensure you are entirely committed before buying a ticket as there will be no refunds given under any circumstances.
ROLL UP, ROLL UP to the Labyrinth’s latest show, THE CORN EVIL For 11 nights only, CORN EVIL invites you to discover its darkest secrets. The freaks you'll encounter here are like no other, years on the road can send you a little…stir crazy. The entrance won’t be hard to find but the exit certainly will be. Try not to scream, you don’t want to upset them. Trust your instincts and don't get too lost, this freak show is always on the look out for new recruits.
Photo: Nottingham Maze
4. Maxeys Farm
9 October 2021 - 31st October 2021 Maxeys Farm Shop, Kirklington, Nottinghamshire Pick your own Pumpkins straight from the field where they are grown! All of our pumpkins are home grown from seed. There are three generations of the Maxey family involved from setting the seed to planting out and harvesting. We have thousands of Pumpkins to choose from including many varieties of squash. Grab a pumpkin map and one of the wheelbarrows provided and off you go!
Photo: Maxey's Farm