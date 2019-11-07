North Notts drink driver found with drugs

A North Notss driver was found with drugs after police followed him home because his car "wasn't being driven very sensibly," a court heard.

Bobbie Burton told officers he had a provisional licence and there was no supervisor in the car, when he was stopped outside his home on Mary Street, Rhodesia, on October 14.

"He showed them a wrap of white powder which was later confirmed as amphetamine," said prosecutor Michael Treharne.

"He said he had four cans of Fosters earlier in the day and he ate the Class B drug to give a boost to his rather tiring lifestyle."

A breath test revealed he had 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mls.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Burton took the decision to drive after his partner had fallen ill while she was out socialising.

"He is an occasional user of amphetamine," he said.

Burton, 20, of Mary Street, Rhodesia, admitted drink driving, driving without insurance or a licence, and possession of amphetamine, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

He was banned for 14 months, but 106 days will be deducted from the disqualification if he completes a drink-drivers' course by 20 July 2020.

