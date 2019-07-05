North Notts drink driver with SEVEN previous convictions hit and injured motorcyclist

A North Notts man with seven previous convictions for drink driving was over the limit when he hit and injured a motorcyclist, a court heard.

David Martin was travelling in his Vauxhall Astra, near Harworth, on the A614, when the collision occured on May 24.

A test revealed he had 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

He told police he had drunk two or three pints and drove to buy tobacco, said prosecutor Kate Beardmore.

He was last banned for three years for drink driving in May 2015, and has seven previous convictions for the same offence in total.

Pamela Coxon, in mitigation, said: "He can't excuse his behaviour. He has constantly been dwelling on how badly he injured the motorcyclist.

"He says - "I need to grow up. I need to stop doing this.""

Probation officer Martin Anderson said Martin was ashamed of his history of drink driving and he had no excuse for driving on this occasion.

He said he believed Martin has a "serious drinking problem" which would need further investigation.

Martin, 56, of Argosy Close, Bawtry, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was sent to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months. He was sent on the drink impaired driver's course and must attend 20 rehabilitation days.

He was banned for 46 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.

