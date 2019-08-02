North Notts mamba user has turned his life around

A North Notts man who was found with the "zombie" drug mamba told magistrates he has since turned his life around, a court heard.

Police were called after receiving reports of two men acting suspiciously inthe grounds of Bassetlaw District Hospital, at 10pm, on May 16.

They found Stephen Bassett, who told them he bought a small amount of mamba for his own use, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The court heard he was jailed for four weeks this offence in March 26, 2018

He was last in court for a matter of dishonesty in January, this year, when he received a community order with a drug rehabilitation order.

Basset, who was unrepresented, said he had been drug free for the last seven weeks.

"I was in a right muddle," he said. "I have blown it with my family.

"I was hooked on mamba. Now I am doing really well. I have put a stone on and I am talking to my family. I have been building bridges. I am doing good."

The courth heard he is currently on a methadone programme, after being on drugs for the last 20 years.

Bassett, 42, of Avondale House, Bircotes, Harworth, admitted possession of the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 government surcharge.

