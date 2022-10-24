Officers were called to DG Cars in Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham, following reports a man had been attacked.

The victim sustained significant head injuries after he was reportedly assaulted while trying to break up a dispute at around 6.30am on September 25.

Officers investigating the incident would now like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he could assist them with their inquiries.

Police want to speak to this man

Detective Constable Chris Adams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a horrible assault that left the victim unconscious and caused him significant head injuries.

“We would like to identify the man in this image as we believe he may have vital information that could help with our inquiries.

“With this in mind, we would ask anyone who recognises him to please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Advertisement