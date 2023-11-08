Nottingham assault: Police release CCTV images of men they want to speak to after off-duty cop attacked
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leicestershire sergeant was inside a bar in King Street when he overheard a man making racial comments to another person.
When the off-duty officer challenged the man over his behaviour, the man tried to punch him.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The altercation moved outside the premises where the officer was repeatedly punched by a group of males.
The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Saturday, October 7.
An image of a man officers were looking to trace as part of the investigation was shared in a public appeal on 17 October.
Since then, enquiries have continued and we are now releasing more images of individuals officers would like to speak to.
Advertisement
Advertisement
PC Koen Broers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking incident where an off-duty officer was viciously attacked after challenging a man over unacceptable comments he overheard.
“We are treating this incident seriously and our investigation is still very much ongoing.
"We are committed to ensuring that those responsible face the justice they deserve.
“If recognise any of the four individuals or have any information that could assist the investigation, please do not hesitate to get in touch.
“You can call 101, quoting incident number 23000624438 or information can also be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”