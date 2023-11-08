Police have issued more images of individuals they would like to trace after an off-duty police officer was attacked in Nottingham.

The Leicestershire sergeant was inside a bar in King Street when he overheard a man making racial comments to another person.

When the off-duty officer challenged the man over his behaviour, the man tried to punch him.

The altercation moved outside the premises where the officer was repeatedly punched by a group of males.

Police want speak to these four men. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Saturday, October 7.

An image of a man officers were looking to trace as part of the investigation was shared in a public appeal on 17 October.

Since then, enquiries have continued and we are now releasing more images of individuals officers would like to speak to.

PC Koen Broers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a shocking incident where an off-duty officer was viciously attacked after challenging a man over unacceptable comments he overheard.

“We are treating this incident seriously and our investigation is still very much ongoing.

"We are committed to ensuring that those responsible face the justice they deserve.

“If recognise any of the four individuals or have any information that could assist the investigation, please do not hesitate to get in touch.