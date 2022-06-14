Nottingham assault: Police release CCTV images of people they want to talk to

A woman was assaulted in Upper Parliament Street in the city centre, at 2.08am on Sunday, June 12.

Officers are keen to trace the four individuals as they continue to investigate the incident.

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault which left the victim needing hospital treatment.

Police want to speak to these four people in connection with an assault in Nottingham

“We have been trawling through all of the CCTV footage available from the night as part of our investigations, to help establish what happened.

“After reviewing the footage in detail, we have identified four people who we believe may have information that could help our enquiry and I urge them to come forward.