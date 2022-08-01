Nottingham assault: Police release CCTV images of women they want to speak to

Police were made aware of the incident in Old Market Square between 4am and 4.30am on June 4.

The 25-year-old victim was reportedly punched in the face causing facial injuries and her glasses to be broken.

The victim’s friends are also said to have been involved in the assault but thankfully didn’t receive any lasting physical injuries.

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with an assault in Nottingham

Now, police have released CCTV images of two women they believe may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

PC Phoebe Lau, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the victim who was left with bruises to her face.

“Having carried out CCTV enquiries at a number of shops and venues across the area we would now like to speak with the women pictured in this image as we believe she may have vital knowledge which could help our investigation.

“Our enquiries into what happened remain ongoing so I would ask anyone who believes they know who the person in the photo is to please get in touch.”