Nottingham assaults: Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to

Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was punched in the face and a woman suffered a broken wrist during a late-night altercation in Nottingham.
By John Smith
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST- 1 min read
Officers were called to reports of a fight in Long Row in the city centre.

It was reported a man was being abusive in the street and then became aggressive towards others in the area.

He punched a man, causing facial injuries, and pushed a woman, causing her to fall and break her wrist, before leaving the scene.

Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire PolicePolice want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police want to speak to this man. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Police are continuing with their inquiries and have now released CCTV images of man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident which was reported to them at 11.20pm on Friday, September 8.

He is described as being white, aged in his 30s, of muscular build, and was wearing a white polo shirt.

PC Joanna Stanbridge, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While our lines of inquiry are ongoing into this nasty incident, we believe this man may have information which could assist with our ongoing investigation.

“I’d appeal to this man, or anyone who knows or recognises him, to please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 981 of 8 September 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”