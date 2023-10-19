News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham cashpoint robbery: Police issue CCTV image of man they want to talk to

Detectives have issued images of a man they would like to trace after a woman was robbed at a cashpoint in Nottingham.
By John Smith
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
The victim was withdrawing cash from outside Lloyds Bank in Lower Parliament Street, when the incident happened.

After an unknown man grabbed the money, a scuffle took place in which the victim – a woman in her 60s – was pushed to the ground.

She suffered minor injuries after banging her head on the floor during the incident, which happened at around 9.45am on Saturday, September 2.

Police want to speak to this man after a woman was robbed at Nottingham cashpoint. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
The suspect managed to flee from the scene, with police launching an investigation to try and track down the man responsible.

As part of this, officers have released images of a man they believe can assist them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Samantha Fowler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we’re doing everything we can to find the person responsible for this crime.

“If you recognise him please get in touch.

"Likewise, if you are the man in these images then I would also urge you to get in touch with us immediately.”

Information can be left by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 329 of 2 September 2023, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.