The victim was withdrawing cash from outside Lloyds Bank in Lower Parliament Street, when the incident happened.

After an unknown man grabbed the money, a scuffle took place in which the victim – a woman in her 60s – was pushed to the ground.

She suffered minor injuries after banging her head on the floor during the incident, which happened at around 9.45am on Saturday, September 2.

Police want to speak to this man after a woman was robbed at Nottingham cashpoint. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The suspect managed to flee from the scene, with police launching an investigation to try and track down the man responsible.

As part of this, officers have released images of a man they believe can assist them with their inquiries.

Detective Constable Samantha Fowler, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and we’re doing everything we can to find the person responsible for this crime.

“If you recognise him please get in touch.

"Likewise, if you are the man in these images then I would also urge you to get in touch with us immediately.”