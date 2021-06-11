Nottingham man charged following sexual touching and indecent exposure incidents

A man was said to have inappropriately touched two women in Shipstone Road, New Basford and Southglade Road, Bulwell Forest.

In the Bulwell Forest incident, a man was also reported to have approached and grabbed a woman and her child.

There were also reports of a man exposing himself to women in Andover Road, Bestwood and Coppice Road in Arnold with one of the women being grabbed.

A man has been charged with the offences. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Mohammed Hussain Qalandari, of Exeter Road in Forest Fields, was arrested on Wednesday, June 9 following the incidents which all happened between 10.20am on Tuesday, June 8 and 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 9.

He was charged with three counts of assault, two sexual assaults and two counts of indecent exposure and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later today.

DS Paul Clark, of Nottinghamshire’s public protect team, said: "We take these incidents extremely seriously and our local neighbourhood teams immediately increased patrols in the areas and officers spoke with residents during door-to-door enquiries.

"We'd like to thank those that contacted us about these incidents and we ask anyone who suffers an experience like this to report it to us so we can bring offenders to account."

If anyone has any concerns that they have been targeted in this way or has seen any suspicious behaviour, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 510 of 9 June.