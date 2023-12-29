Nottingham nail bar robbery: Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to
The incident happened on Monday, November 20 in St Peters Gate just after 4pm.
Three men entered the store and distracted staff before stealing an iPhone 13 Pro Max from behind the till.
PC Ben King, of Nottinghamshire Police, who is investigating the incident, said: “Since this incident was reported to us, we have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and have identified two suspects.
“We are now appealing to the public for their help.
“We have released CCTV images of a man that could help us with our inquiries.
"Do you know the man in these pictures or are you the man in these pictures?
“Please get in touch as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 0187 of 20 November 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.