Nottinghamshire ‘coming on leaps and bounds’ in fight against cyber crime

More than 240 instances of cyber crime were reported to Nottinghamshire Police in the six months to September 2018.

Figures released by the City of London Police’s national fraud intelligence bureau show that Nottinghamshire is seeing “ever increasing” reports of cyber crime and fraud, and that more people are becoming wise to online fraud schemes.

Cyber crime

The figures also suggest that Nottinghamshire Police spent £387,019 on cyber dependent crime - an increase of 63.6 per cent.

Victims aged between 30 and 39 were the most common age group targeted for cyber fraud, and hacking via social media was also another common way of people being targeted.

Detective Inspector Yvonne Dales, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We’ve been working hard to get ahead of the cyber criminals here in Nottinghamshire by continuing to focus on prevention, as we know the majority cybercrime could be completely avoidable if people knew how to protect themselves.

“We have employed dedicated staff in Nottinghamshire as part of the East Midlands Early Adopter Cybercrime teams, our team is expanding in numbers due to its success. “Our Cyber Protect Officers work with organisations and members of the public advising them on how to protect themselves from the threat of cybercrime and by working with gifted children and adults providing early intervention to help prevent future criminality they may be vulnerable to.”

“One of the key things we focus on is protecting personal data, this is valuable sought after information which can often be lifted from people’s social media accounts - things like a child’s birth date for example.

“We’d advise people against sharing too much on social media no matter how fun it may seem and use privacy settings on everything with an internet connection.”

Inspector Dales has also issued a number of online tips, such as regularly changing passwords, using anti-virus packages and having strong security questions.

Kirsty Jackson, cyber protect and prevent officer said: “Prevention is better than the cure which is why we work proactively by delivering presentations, utilising social media, attending events & working with local charities/organisations.

“We’re currently working on our website which,when live, will allow people to learn how to protect themselves with local and national signposting.

“Cybercrime affects so many as it can be linked to other crimes, such as domestic abuse & cyberbullying, and we have ongoing projects to support and improve these areas.

“This includes a referral scheme, where school children with a flair for this field can get onto our early intervention process in preventing computer misuse offences.”