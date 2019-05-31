Nottinghamshire man charged with murder after death of woman at caravan park

A Nottinghamshire man has been charged with murder after the death of a woman at a caravan park.

Andrew Highton, of Highbury Road, Nottingham, was charged this morning (Friday) after the death of a woman at The Summerlands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

Lincolnshire Police have now confirmed that the woman who died in the incident was Linda Treeby, 64, of Nottingham.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 447 of May 29.

Alternatively, email control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting Incident 447 of May 29 in the Subject line or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.