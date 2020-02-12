Nottinghamshire man jailed for 'indecent assault' on teenage girl

A 48-year-old Nottinghamshire man has been jailed for five years for indecent assault.

Mark Crampton, of Blenheim Cottages in Bulwell, pleaded not guilty to indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 years but was found guilty after a trial.

Crampton was sentenced today (February 12) at Nottingham Crown Court for the the offence, which relates to a sexual assault which took place in the late 1990s.

Crampton was also put on the Sex Offenders' Register for life and made the subject of a restraining order.

Detective Constable Glenn Finbow said: “This was a despicable sexual assault against a very young girl and I would like to commend the victim in this case for her bravery in coming forward.

“I want to encourage anyone who has experienced sexual abuse to do the same. You will be treated with dignity and sensitivity and we will do everything we can to support you.”