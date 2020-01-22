Nottinghamshire man jailed for stabbing his nephew to death

A 44-year-old man has been jailed for seven years and four months for manslaughter, in connection with the death of Daniel Mock in Bulwell.

A man with learning disability stabbed his nephew to death, a court has heard.

Shane Seymour

Shane Seymour, of Spruce Gardens, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court today (22 January 2020).

Daniel's mother, Debbie Mock, said in a victim impact statement: "My world has been changed forever. I had the privilege and honour of being Daniel’s mum for 37 years before he was cruelly and senselessly taken from me.

"I have had many jobs over the years, but the only one that really counts is being mother to my children. Today and for the rest of my life, I’m mourning the loss of my son."

Daniel was stabbed outside his home in Spruce Gardens, Bulwell on 2 August 2019, and died as a result of his injuries.

Daniel had been living with Shane Seymour, who was his uncle, at the time of the attack.

The court heard of rising tensions between the pair, with Seymour having made comments to neighbours that he would ‘kill’ his nephew.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 10pm on 2 August 2019 by East Midlands Ambulance Service, which reported treating a man with stab wounds.

Daniel had been found after a neighbour heard a loud bang at their door and discovered him injured on the floor outside.

Detective Sergeant Karl Aram, who investigated the case, said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the victim’s family as they continue to come to terms with the loss of a loved one.

“This was a particularly difficult case for the community, and I would like to thank local people for their cooperation and support throughout this investigation.

“This case is an extremely sad example of the consequences of knife crime. Nottinghamshire Police will continue to tackle these issues through education, prevention and conducting thorough investigations of all incidents involving knives.”