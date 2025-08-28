Nottinghamshire pensioner jailed for 'predatory' sexual assault

A pensioner has been jailed for an ‘opportunistic and predatory’ sexual assault against a teenage girl.

John Yates, now aged 70, subjected the girl to a prolonged sexual assault at a house in Nottingham in May 2021.

Nottinghamshire Police became aware of the incident several months later and immediately began an investigation into what happened.

Yates was interviewed by specialist child abuse detectives and gave a succession of no comment answers.

John Yates was jailed for more than five years at Nottingham Crown Court. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Yates, of Nottingham, later pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual assault.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on August 19, he was jailed for five years and four months.

He was also added to the Sex Offenders' Register, and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will restrict his access to girls under the age of 16 once he is released.

DC Dan Blackham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an opportunistic and predatory assault that unsurprisingly had a profound impact on the victim.

“Like many survivors of childhood sexual assault, she was initially reluctant to come forward – or even to tell those closest to her about what had happened.

“I am, then, full of admiration for the determination and resolve she has shown throughout what has been a very long and challenging legal process.”