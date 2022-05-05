The independent chair of Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Panel, Christine Goldstraw, said the news was ‘a bombshell’ and ‘deeply disappointing’.

Mrs Goldstraw, who served as a magistrate for 10 years, chairs the panel which supports and challenges Mrs Henry’s elected role.

The panel intends to raise questions on how the offences will impact on her ‘high-profile role where she is expected to set by example’.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry.

But the panel says it does not have the authority to demand her resignation.

Mrs Henry (Con) has said she intends to explain more about the incidents ‘in due course’ adding she did not want to comment further until the case is fully concluded.

The Home Office, which supports police and crime commissioners, said it is unable to comment as the case is ongoing as Mrs Henry will not be sentenced until July.

Mrs Henry also declined to say whether she had considered stepping down when asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mrs Henry, 51, was elected as PCC in May 2021 and is responsible for holding Nottinghamshire Police to account and overseeing the force’s spending.

She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 3, after committing five speeding offences from March to June 2021.

The offences took place while she was campaigning to be the new crime commissioner as well as after she had been elected to the post.

Mrs Goldstraw told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Obviously, I think for all of us, the news is a bombshell.

“Speaking for myself as the chair this is deeply disappointing, and I am shocked to hear the number of offences.

“Our next meeting is not until June and that will be the first formal opportunity that panel members will be able to put questions to the commissioner on how this will impact on her high-profile role.

“People in high-profile roles are expected to set by example. This is going to be a difficult time of reflection for her and the future going forward.

“The role of Police and Crime Commissioner is unique.

“They are elected on their own manifesto and we have no powers to require her to resign or sack her, but we are a long way off those discussions.

“Until the outcome (of sentencing) in July is known it is difficult to second guess.”

But Coun Kevin Clarke (Ind), leader of the opposition Nottingham Independent group at Nottingham City Council is calling for her resignation.

He said: “She should resign immediately, speeding is speeding.

The Police and Crime Commissioner is elected on a mandate she is going to stop crime in Nottinghamshire, but she is committing it.

“Five speeding offences in four months is a little bit too much for me.”

Serving magistrate, and Nottingham City councillor Linda Woodings (Lab), who also sits on the police and crime panel, said: “It is really disappointing she has accrued five speeding offences in a 12 week period.

“Any person can miss a sign and get caught out but five is a different problem.

“She has made promises about improving the safety on Nottinghamshire’s roads.

"Is she a fit and proper person to be holding this office?

"That’s what needs to be asked at the next police and crime panel meeting.

“If I had accrued five speeding offences I would be expected to hand in my resignation to the bench, and if I failed to, I would be removed.

"Why does the same not happen here?”

Mrs Henry’s lawyer, Noel Philo, argued sentencing should be dealt with by a district judge and that two of the incidents should be challenged under ‘special reasons’.

If special reasons are proved, it could prevent some of a potential 15 points being added to Mrs Henry’s licence.

A total of 12 or more penalty points on a driving licence can result in a ban from driving of a minimum of six months.

The court heard in a written statement Mrs Henry was ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ about the incidents.