Nottinghamshire police appeal to find man wanted in connection with violent assaults on a woman

Nottinghamshire police are appealing for help from the public to find a man wanted in connection with violent assaults on a woman.

Officers are trying to trace 25-year-old Kerim Acikgoz who is wanted in connection with violent assaults on a female victim, harassment and court order breaches.

Members of the public are asked to call 999 immediately if they see him.

Speaking about the offender Detective Sergeant Vanessa Wightman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to trace Acikgoz and so we are appealing for the public to help us.

“If you have seen him recently and have any information on his whereabouts, or any vehicle to which he may have access, please call us immediately.

“It is believed he has links to the Nottingham, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Birmingham and Sheffield areas.

“Information on his whereabouts can also be given via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”