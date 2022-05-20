The force is ranked as the second best in England and Wales for the time it takes to answer calls, and is in first place when compared to forces of similar sizes.

The nationwide call data, released for the first time by BT, shows that nine out of ten 999 calls are answered within ten seconds in the 12 months to April 2022.

Most were answered within six seconds.

Nine out of ten 999 calls were answered within ten seconds.

Performance for this key ten-second metric varies across the country, with numerous police forces failing to answer the majority of calls within this nationally agreed time.

Superintendent Sukesh Verma, of Nottinghamshire Police, is head of contact management and responsible overall for control room operations.

He said: “This is particularly impressive performance by our dedicated control room staff who over the last year have had to deal with some very considerable challenges – including the implementation of new software systems, a move to a new building, the corona virus pandemic an and the dramatic increase in call volumes following the end of movement restrictions.

“However, we are acutely aware of the swift and professional service the public expects of us and I am delighted we have been able to meet these expectations.

“Our control room staff do a remarkable job in often very difficult circumstances.

"People turn to them in the most difficult, challenging and frightening times of their lives.

“Every day they are faced with distressed members of the public and every day they are doing an absolutely first rate job.

"I am proud of each of them and would like to thank them for this outstanding performance.”

The data was released at the request of the Government as part of its Beating Crime Plan.

"Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry (Con) made police response times one of her priority pledges in her Make Notts Safe Plan.

She said: “My commitment to the people of Nottinghamshire is to do everything I can to maintain the very highest standards in the way we respond to crime, support victims and prevent offences from happening in the first place.

“Much of that work starts with a single 999 call and the way we respond to it so I am delighted the force is performing so well in this area.

“When people call 999 it is mostly because they are in desperate need of help and don’t know where to turn for help.