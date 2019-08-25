Nottinghamshire police are appealing for help to trace a missing elderly woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Lisa Gleeson was reported missing from the Kimberley area at about 1.30pm, yesterday, Saturday, August 24.

Nottinghamshire police described Lisa as 5ft and 3ins tall, and as of a small, frail and slight build with dark brown and grey, short and curly hair and she may have a cane with her.

She is believed to have left the area alone on foot but may have used public transport.

If anyone has seen her or knows where she might be they are urged to call Nottinghamshire police on 101, quoting incident 1080, of August 24.