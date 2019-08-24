Nottinghamshire police are warning people to be wary of a sextortion email scam

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Cybercrime Unit are encouraging members of the public to remain vigilant in light of a new sextortion email scam.

Victims are being sent an email that claims the scammer has hacked their laptop and acquired footage of them engaging in sexual activity.

Nottinghamshire police are warning people about a sextortion email scam.

They often use the victim’s password in the email.

The sender then claims they will not share the video if they are sent a sum of money, typically via a bitcoin transaction.

Molly Steward, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Cybercrime Unit, said: “These scams can often appear very legitimate, using a password obtained through a data breach on a company that may have logged your details.

“If you see one of these emails, do not be alarmed. Never pay money as a result of these emails and report them to Action Fraud.

“We’d also recommend that you check whether or not your email address and passwords have been compromised in a data breach via www.haveibeenpwned.com.”

Anyone who is a victim of fraud should always report it to Action Fraud.

For more information, head to https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/.