Nottinghamshire police constable dismissed after writing ‘Game of Thrones’ style report containing derogatory comments about colleagues

A Nottinghamshire police constable has been dismissed after he wrote a ‘Game of Thrones’ style report containing sexualised and derogatory comments about members of his team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gross misconduct hearing was held at Force HQ in Sherwood Lodge on Friday October 24.

The hearing heard that PC Aziz, who has been employed in the force since January 2019, was asked by a supervisor to assess the evidence in a case and provide a full write up for the Crown Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Aziz provided the sergeant with a word document the contents of which contained ‘inappropriate, derogatory and sexualised’ language.

A police constable has been dismissed after he wrote a report containing sexualised and derogatory comments about members of his team.

He included reference to himself, colleagues, members of the public and a police custody suite.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards were alerted.

The investigation found that he had breached the following standards of professional behaviour – authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, discreditable conduct, orders and instructions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the investigation, PC Aziz’s colleagues were shown the language he used, which they described as ‘shocking and difficult to put into words.’

PC Aziz said he wrote the document in a farcical ‘Game of Thrones’ style to emphasise his belief that the case was not strong enough to go to court.

He said he expresses ‘regret and shame’ for his actions.

The hearing found him guilty of gross misconduct and he was dismissed from the force and placed on the barred list.

Temporary Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “Members of the public should have complete trust and confidence in the police, and any breach of this will be investigated thoroughly.

“The language used is completely inexcusable and has no place whatsoever in Nottinghamshire Police."