Nottinghamshire Police issue Facebook Marketplace warning to car sellers
Criminals posing as buyers on Facebook Marketplace have recently used sellers’ address details to carry out targeted thefts in other parts of the country.
Detectives say that interactions appear genuine – with many messages exchanged between buyer and seller before a sale price and collection details are agreed. Thefts have then taken place after the apparent buyer stops responding to messages.
This technique was recently used in another force area to steal multiple vehicles.
Detective Constable Alexander Tennant, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Facebook Marketplace is an attractive way for sellers to advertise their goods, but it does come with risks when selling high-value items like cars.
“For that reason I would strongly advise against sharing your address with people you have only had contact with online.
“Anyone who really wants to buy your vehicle should be happy to meet in person at another location before a sale is agreed.
“For this reason sellers should be suspicious of anyone who says they want to buy a car they have yet to see in person.”
Other tips to stay safe while selling online include meeting in a neutral and busy location, and going along with a family member or friend.
For more guidance about buying and selling online, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/fa/fraud/personal-fraud/online-shopping/.