Nottinghamshire police issue tips to keep your home safe from burglars as darker nights approach

Residents are being urged to be vigilant and take extra precautions to protect their homes and valuables as the darker nights draw in.

Opportunistic criminals will use the cover of darkness to commit offences such as theft, burglary, and robbery to steal jewellery and tech more easily.

Thieves will attempt to open insecure doors and windows or target empty homes and those with valuables clearly on display.

Inspector Paul Shortt, of Nottinghamshire Police’s burglary team, said: “We know that burglary is a personal and invasive crime and can often impact people’s wellbeing and sense of security, which is why we take all reports so seriously.

How to keep your home safe from burglars as darker nights approach

“The straightforward tips are often the most effective: ensure that all your doors and windows are securely locked, even when at home.

“Burglars don’t want to be seen or heard by neighbours or passers-by, as this will expose them, so installing motion-sensitive lighting to illuminate an area is an effective deterrent.

“We would advise people to remove keys from locks and ensure keys are out of reach and sight of a letterbox, so that a hook cannot be used by thieves to retrieve them.

"Don’t leave windows ajar because that might invite an opportunistic burglar to reach inside or jemmy a window to gain access.

“Installing and setting a burglar alarm, fitting robust bolts and locks to external gates, and removing expensive technology, jewellery, and cash from public view are all effective ways of reducing opportunities for thieves.

“We would always encourage residents to report any suspicious activity on 101, or 999 in an emergency.”