Nottinghamshire Police launch recruitment drive for new special constables

The special constabulary is made up of those who have careers in another sector but enjoy being a special in their own spare time.

Others who volunteer to become a special have ambitions to become a regular police officer and would like to gain the best experience and skills they can.

And for some who sign up, it is simply about wanting to give something back to their communities.

Nottinghamshire Police have launched a recruitment drive to find more special constables

Special constables have the same powers as full time police officers, and volunteer on a part time basis to help keep the communities of Nottinghamshire safe.

The force is particularly keen on encouraging people from minorities to consider policing as a career.

Special Chief Inspector Antonio Taylor, of Nottinghamshire’s special constabulary, said: “Special constables are an are integral part of Nottinghamshire Police and the role provides a unique opportunity for people to spend some of their spare time making a true and significant difference in their communities.

“We are passionate about promoting diversity within our workforce as we recognise the benefit that different life experiences and perspectives can bring to policing.

“We’d therefore encourage people from all backgrounds to consider a role with the force.”

As a special constable, you will play a key role in crime reduction, tackling anti-social behaviour, protecting vulnerable people, and responding to emergency incidents.

Anyone is eligible to apply to become a special constable as long as they satisfy some basic requirements for the role, but ultimately we are looking for people who want to make a real difference to their communities and can bring a fresh perspective to the team they work in.

Special Superintendent Grant White said: “Special constables are at the heart of keeping our communities and residents safe.

"They support a wide range of duties including responding to incidents, neighbourhood policing and events.

“It is a fantastic role filled with new experiences and the ability to make a real difference to people’s lives in Nottinghamshire.”

Successful applicants receive full training and will have the opportunity to develop their knowledge, learn new skills and make new friends as part of the role.

Volunteers are also supported by the force with food and mileage allowances.

The recruitment drive was launched at the recent Nottingham Pride event by Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and cime commissioner, Caroline Henry and officers from the special constabulary.

Mrs Henry said: “Our volunteers perform crucial roles that help make a difference to reducing crime in Nottinghamshire.

“I was pleased to see so many people sign up to receive further information about becoming a special constable for Nottinghamshire Police at events this year, such as Nottinghamshire Pride and Nottingham Cultural Festival.

“We are looking for people from diverse backgrounds across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire who share a common goal to give back to their community and give up their time to perform these public service roles.”