Nottinghamshire Police offer reward for ‘dangerous’ man wanted for ‘violent offences involving weapons’

Nottinghamshire Police is offering a reward of up to £1,500 for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man.

Klayton Smith, 26, currently of no fixed address, is wanted by police for a ‘string of violent offences involving weapons’.

Klayton Smith.

Police Sergeant Tim Cuthbert said: “We are appealing to anyone who may know of Klayton Smith’s whereabouts to do the right thing and get in contact with us.

“If you do see him please do not approach him as he is considered dangerous but please call 999 immediately.”

Smith has links to Clifton in Nottingham.

Anyone who sees him or who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting incident number 201 of July 7.

