Nottinghamshire Police order Travellers to leave Bulwell park

Nottinghamshire Police have served a group of Travellers with an eviction notice to leave a Bulwell park by Monday morning.

The Travellers forced entry to Hempshill Lane Recreation Ground on Thursday evening, with more caravans arriving on Friday morning.

A spokesman for Nottingham City Council said: "Community Protection officers will serve the group with an eviction order which will request that the site is vacated by Monday morning.

"If they remain beyond that time, our legal department will issue court proceedings for possession of the land."

They added: "We have carried out welfare checks on the group, which contains a number of children, and provided bin bags for litter.”

Bulwell police will also be maintaining a more visible presence in the area for the reassurance of all parties involved.