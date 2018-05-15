Nottinghamshire Police 'overwhelmed' by number of thank you messages received

Nottinghamshire Police said they have been overwhelmed by all the lovely messages they received from the public over the weekend.

The force said it has received a huge number of thank you messages and has shared now shared some of them:

“A massive thank you to Nottinghamshire Police and especially Sergeant Scales for making my little boy’s birthday! Sergeant Scales arranged for my son to visit him today and talked to him all about fulfilling his dreams of becoming a police officer. He had (in his words) “the best birthday ever” and has told anyone who will listen all about his afternoon with the police. Thank you for the incredible work you all do and for inspiring my little boy even more, you are his heroes!!”

“Thank you to Traffic Officer Stuart and his colleagues who came to my rescue on the A52 on Thursday when my car had broken down. I hope Stuart got his birthday pint after his shift!”

“PC Bridgewater came out to see my mother in law yesterday and was fantastic at advising what was needed. He went the extra step with my inquisitive, soon-to-be five-year-old. Thank you so much for taking the time to educate/care.”

“Just spotted a couple of our fantastic @nottspolice grabbing their dinner in Bobbersmill. My little girl was so excited after getting a smile from one of them. Thank you for helping to keep us safe!”

“Just wanted to say a sincere thank you to the officers at the Newark show on Saturday who were fantastic with our children. They not only made them feel welcome, but some of the staff on the stand gave us some super useful information on internet safety for kids. It’s great to know we are in such safe hands.”

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin said: “It’s fantastic to hear such brilliant feedback from members of the public.

"Our officers work extremely hard, every single day and it’s great for that to be recognised.

"They attend incredibly demanding and emotionally challenging incidents, volunteer to work over and above their scheduled shifts to try and meet demand and will often be out on the streets in anything from knee-high snow through to the blistering heat of the last few weekends.

“I’d like to add my own thank you, not just to our dedicated officers, staff and volunteers, but to every single person who takes the time to thank us for a positive experience and to everyone who, when we haven’t necessarily got it right first time, tells us about it and lets us put it right and learn from it. Your feedback is hugely valued.”