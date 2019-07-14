Nottinghamshire Police releases latest speed camera locations for drivers across the county

Nottinghamshire police has released the latest locations for its mobile speed cameras for motorists across the county.

The list, published each week by the Nottinghamshire Safety Camera Partnership, shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collisions.

Locations for the week commencing 15 July include:

Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall;

B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield;

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield;

B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield;

A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section;

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

A612 Main Road, Upton;

Main Street, Balderton, Notts;

A609 Ilkeston Rd/Wollaton Rd/Russell Drive/Trowell Rd, Nottingham;

A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham;

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham;

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane;

A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent;

Spring Lane, Lambley;

And B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton.

Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad-hoc basis during the week, as the partnership reacts to recent complaints about speeding or sites that have been identified as emerging location for road casualties.