Sergeant Nicholas Sakkal-Appleby, who was a police constable at the time, was found guilty of gross misconduct at a public hearing on Monday, August 14.

Between January 19 and March 3, 2012, it was found that Sakkal-Appleby’s conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour.

Sakkal-Appleby had attended the address of a victim of domestic violence in January 2012 .

Following this, he continued to contact the victim, despite having no involvement in the case.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate carried out a thorough investigation in response to a recent public complaint.

The hearing heard the officer’s behaviour was inappropriate as contact was not for policing purposes and was done with the aim of establishing an improper relationship with her.

The hearing heard Sakkal-Appleby was remorseful and his actions were out of character.

He was dismissed at an accelerated misconduct hearing and will now be placed on the College of Policing barred list, meaning he cannot work in policing again.

Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This was completely unacceptable.

"He was in a position of trust and quite rightly the public do not expect this behaviour from officers.

“The public should have complete trust and confidence in the police, and this officer’s actions fell well below the extremely high standards we set.