Nottinghamshire Police using HGV cab to reduce motorway deaths and injuries

Motorway drivers across Nottinghamshire were recorded holding their phones, texting and even video calling during a week-long police operation conducted from the cab of an HGV.

From the cab’s elevated position, officers observed other motorists – including lorry drivers – not wearing seatbelts, driving on damaged tyres, and travelling with an overweight load.

More than 50 people were stopped on the M1 over the course of four days last week – including several HGV drivers using high visibility tabards to cover up for missing seatbelts.

Subsequent checks conducted by the DVSA at Trowell Services also revealed a seriously overweight load and damaged tires.

One car driver was even spotted rolling a cigarette on his lap as he attempted to steer with his knees.

Offenders will now receive fines in the post.

Drivers using mobile phones, meanwhile, will also receive six points on their licences.

Sgt Steve Waft explained: “Like every other road safety operation we conduct, this was all about reducing the number of people who are killed and seriously injured on our roads.

“Over the course of my career I have been to too many of these incidents – many of them caused by people who were momentarily distracted at the wheel by mobile phones.

“So, whilst those currently counting the cost of a £200 fine and six points on their licence will understandably be upset – they are at least less likely to endanger themselves and other road users in the future.

“As ever we are grateful to our colleagues at Highways England for once again lending us the cab, which is a really useful tool for us in spotting offences.”