Nottinghamshire police want to trace these 'nuisance' riders

Police want to speak to the 'nuisance' riders who are in the pictures.

Ashfield Police said on Facebook: "Nottinghamshire Police have received many calls around off-road bikes being illegally ridden around the Ashfield/Broxtowe border area. The public and our stakeholders have asked us to treat this nuisance as a priority above other local issues.

Picture released by Nottinghamshire Police.

"We would like to mention that these riders do not represent the biking communities who are mostly law-abiding people who ensure their bikes are safe, legal and ridden without putting themselves or other people in danger. They too have asked us to prioritise this behaviour.

"The images are of riders who selfishly ride without any regard to the other users of the roads and bridle paths in the Narrow Lane area between Watnall and Hucknall. In addition these bikes are likely not insured or kept road legal - for example not displaying registration plates.

"If you can assist identifying the owners/riders of these bikes please call 101 or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111 making reference to incident 400-19042019."

Picture released by Nottinghamshire Police.