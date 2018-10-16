Nottinghamshire Police warn about online phishing scams

Nottinghamshire Police has warned residents about online 'phishing' scams and urged people to be vigilant online.

Phishing scams are some of the most common online scams. found in junk email chains and text messages.

The Nottinghamshire Police warning urges residents not to fill in online surveys and to utilise the maximum privacy settings on devices.

The warning says: "

This week's tip is all about phishing: "Stop sharing information online that you wouldn’t give a stranger on the street. By filling out online surveys, signing up for 'too good to be true' offers or clicking on a link can leave you taking the bait for Phishing attack

"Start putting the maximum privacy settings on your devices, apps & social media. Verify all contact no matter what the apparent urgency is. Contact organisations on methods known to be genuine & never respond to those details given to you."